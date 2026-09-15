Bissouma's Dutch rescue! Former Tottenham outcast Yves Bissouma closing in on surprise Ajax transfer

According to BBC, former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Yves Bissouma is closing in on a fresh start with Ajax on an initial deal that runs until the end of the season. The 30-year-old defensive midfielder has been available as a free agent following his release from Spurs in June. It is understood that Bissouma is currently in Amsterdam to finalise the switch to the Eredivisie club, which includes the option of a further 12-month extension.

The move offers the experienced Mali international an ideal platform to relaunch his career after a challenging final period in English football.