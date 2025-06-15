Mauricio Pochettino, USA vs SwitzerlandSteve Roberts-Imagn Images
Siddhant Lazar

WATCH: From favorite cities to the NFL – USMNT manager Mauricio Pochettino shares what he loves most about America

CONCACAF Gold CupUSAM. Pochettino

The Argentine shared his favorite aspects of American culture in a lighthearted Instagram video, revealing preferences ranging from cities to sports

  • Pochettino names Chicago as his favorite American city while appreciating several others
  • Argentine picks with Teddy Swims as favourite American musician
  • NFL emerges as Pochettino's favorite American sport beyond soccer
