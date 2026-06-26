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Yan Diomande addresses transfer rumours amid reports of new Liverpool bid for Ivory Coast & RB Leipzig winger
World Cup star staying coy on his future
Speaking after the Ivory Coast's 2-0 victory over Curacao, Diomande was inevitably grilled about where he will be playing his football next season. Despite the noise surrounding a potential move to the Premier League, the youngster insisted that his mind is currently occupied only by international duties.
When asked if his destination for the next campaign had been decided, Diomande replied: "That, I don't know. I am not thinking about my future after the World Cup. I am trying to focus all my energy on the World Cup and see what happens after – but I can't say anything about that."
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Liverpool ready record-breaking package
The Reds are reportedly leading the chase for the teenage trickster as they look to fill the massive void left by Mohamed Salah. Recent reports suggest that the Anfield hierarchy have identified Diomande as the priority to lead their new era under Andoni Iraola, who has sanctioned an aggressive recruitment drive.
Liverpool are readying an £86 million (€100m/$114m) package to test Leipzig's resolve. While this would make him one of the most expensive arrivals in the club's history, the German side are believed to be holding out for a fee closer to £112m (€130m/$148m) to part ways with their prized asset.
PSG interest and childhood dreams
While Liverpool have the financial muscle, they face stiff competition from French giants Paris Saint-Germain. The reigning European champions are monitoring the situation closely, and the player himself has previously admitted to having a soft spot for the Ligue 1 champions, which could complicate matters for the Merseyside outfit.
In a previous admission that will have worried the Anfield board, the winger confessed: "I've loved PSG since I was little. I think my father was a PSG supporter." However, Diomande was quick to add that his future is currently in the hands of his representatives while he focuses on the tournament in North America.
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Leipzig braced for post-World Cup battle
RB Leipzig are no strangers to selling their best talent for premium prices, having historical success in deals with Liverpool for the likes of Naby Keita and Dominik Szoboszlai. However, they remain hopeful of convincing Diomande to sign a new contract that would include a release clause reflective of his new-found status as a global star.
For now, the player is looking forward to the knockout rounds of the World Cup, where he continues to be the focal point of the Ivory Coast's offensive strategy. Once the tournament concludes, the bidding war is expected to intensify, with Liverpool hoping their early groundwork will be enough to stave off interest from Paris.