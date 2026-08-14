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Yan Diomande successor? RB Leipzig reach agreement with former Chelsea winger to replace the Real Madrid starlet
Leipzig identify Diomande replacement
Following the high-profile departure of Diomande, who has officially completed a sensational move to Real Madrid, RB Leipzig have wasted no time in identifying their next generation of talent. The German club, renowned for their ability to spot and develop elite youngsters, have turned their attention to the French top flight to fill the void left by the Ivorian international.
Former Chelsea winger Moreira has emerged as the priority target to step into Diomande's shoes. The Belgium international, who joined Strasbourg after a short stint at Stamford Bridge, has given his green light to the move, according to Foot Mercato.
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Double raid on Strasbourg
The pursuit of Moreira is only one half of a planned double raid on Chelsea's BlueCo sister club. Leipzig have also made significant progress in their attempt to sign El Mourabet, another highly-rated prospect currently developing at the Stade de la Meinau.
These two operations represent a major advancement in Leipzig's summer recruitment strategy. By securing the players' agreement first, the Red Bull-backed club has put the pressure on Strasbourg to negotiate. The French side has become a frequent hunting ground for Europe's elite due to their focus on youth development, but losing two key prospects simultaneously will provide a stern test of their squad depth.
Negotiations enter critical phase
While the players are ready to make the move, RB Leipzig must still convince Strasbourg to part with their assets. The Ligue 1 outfit is expected to drive a hard bargain, fully aware of the substantial windfall Leipzig recently received from the sale of Diomande.
Negotiations between the two boards are now set to take centre stage, with Leipzig eager to integrate both players quickly to ensure a seamless pre-season transition. However, Strasbourg has already weathered major squad changes this summer, most notably losing club captain Emmanuel Emegha and versatile midfielder Valentin Barco to Chelsea. With those key exits already finalised, the French side will undoubtedly demand hefty guaranteed fees and lucrative add-ons before sanctioning another double departure.
- AFP
Leipzig’s proven recruitment model
The move for Moreira and El Mourabet perfectly aligns with the RB Leipzig philosophy of signing players with high resale value and immense ceiling potential. The club has built its modern success on providing a platform for Ligue 1 talents to thrive before selling them on for astronomical profits. Diomande’s record-breaking move to the Bernabeu is merely the latest example of this successful business cycle in action.
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