Yan Diomande successor? RB Leipzig reach agreement with former Chelsea winger to replace the Real Madrid starlet

Following the high-profile departure of Diomande, who has officially completed a sensational move to Real Madrid, RB Leipzig have wasted no time in identifying their next generation of talent. The German club, renowned for their ability to spot and develop elite youngsters, have turned their attention to the French top flight to fill the void left by the Ivorian international.

Former Chelsea winger Moreira has emerged as the priority target to step into Diomande's shoes. The Belgium international, who joined Strasbourg after a short stint at Stamford Bridge, has given his green light to the move, according to Foot Mercato.



