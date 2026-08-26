Xavi makes emergency contact with Virgil van Dijk ahead of nightmare debut against Jurgen Klopp

The new Netherlands manager acknowledged that he has already spoken with the Liverpool centre-back while outlining plans for further dialogue regarding his long-term goals. Xavi emphasized the importance of understanding the defender's mindset, personal drive, and competitive hunger under the newly established regime. "I spoke to him. I will be in touch with him," Xavi explained when discussing the Liverpool star's future.

"I want to talk more about what is his ambition, his passion. And let's see. But I need to talk to him."