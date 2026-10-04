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'First half was unacceptable!' – Xavi and Virgil van Dijk issue strong Dutch warning before 100th cap
Xavi prepares Dutch side for crucial Serbia test in Eindhoven
Netherlands head coach Xavi Hernandez faces a vital UEFA Nations League Group 2 fixture as his side host Serbia at the Philips Stadion. The Oranje sit second in the standings, two points behind group leaders Greece, after fighting back to secure a 2-2 draw in Thessaloniki on Matchday 3.
A victory in Eindhoven, combined with Germany dropping points against Greece, would propel Xavi's team to the summit of Group 2.
Despite navigating several injury setbacks, the hosts remain unbeaten in the competition.
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Manager lauds Van Dijk ahead of milestone 100th cap
Speaking ahead of the match, Xavi paid tribute to captain Virgil van Dijk, who is poised to become only the 11th Dutchman to reach 100 senior caps. The head coach highlighted Van Dijk's leadership qualities and importance to the national setup.
Xavi expressed complete trust in his defensive anchor.
"It could be an emotional day for Virgil," Xavi said. "I am very happy to work with him; he is a true leader. He fits right in. One hundred caps — it’s incredible. Will he play? We’ll see tomorrow."
Van Dijk demands tactical reset after Thessaloniki scare
Van Dijk kick-started the Dutch revival in Greece after the Oranje trailed at the interval. However, the defender insisted that personal milestones take a back seat to improving overall team performance.
The captain emphasized that first-half displays must improve significantly.
"It's a great milestone, but that’s not where the focus is right now," Van Dijk stated. "First we are going to put our heads together, because that first half was unacceptable."
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Oranje pursue maximum points in Group 2 title chase
Xavi and his players turn their attention to securing three points against a struggling Serbian team that has lost three consecutive group games. The Dutch side previously recorded a 2-1 away victory over Serbia in Belgrade earlier in the campaign.
Serbia currently sit bottom of Group 2 without a point.
The match kicks off at the Philips Stadion in Eindhoven.
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