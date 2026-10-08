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Securing the future! Versatile Barcelona youngster Xavi Espart signs long-term deal until 2030
Barcelona secure future of versatile starlet
Barcelona are continuing to build for both the present and the future by securing the long-term services of one of their brightest academy graduates. The club officially announced on Thursday that Espart has signed a contract extension, ensuring he remains a cornerstone of the project at the Camp Nou for years to come.
The new agreement sees Espart extend his stay in Catalonia until June 2030. This deal represents a two-year extension on his previous terms, reflecting his rapid ascent through the ranks of La Masia to become a reliable option for the senior side.
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Flick finds defensive solution in La Masia
Throughout the 2026-27 campaign, the Spain Under-21 international has become a vital component of Hansi Flick's defensive unit. While naturally right-footed, his performances on the left side of the defense have been particularly noteworthy. His emergence has provided fierce competition for places, with the youngster often preferred over Alejandro Balde and rotating frequently with experienced Portuguese international Joao Cancelo.
This season, Espart has made five appearances for Barcelona, all of which have come in La Liga. The young full-back has made an immediate impact on the pitch, successfully scoring a goal against Levante while also providing two assists against Elche and Rayo Vallecano.
Strategic commitment to youth development
Having arrived at La Masia from UE Vilassar de Mar in the summer of 2015, Espart progressed through the youth ranks before breaking into Flick's senior squad last season - making six appearances and playing 189 minutes. However, it was during this past summer's preseason that the under-21 international truly caught the German coach's eye with his standout performances.
Building on that momentum, his contract renewal - which includes a well-deserved salary adjustment - firmly underscores the sporting director's long-term vision for the club. Espart is now shining brightly alongside fellow 2007-born starlets who are taking Camp Nou by storm, such as Lamine Yamal, Pau Cubarsi, and Marc Bernal.
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Flying start and a busy week ahead
Barcelona are enjoying an exceptional start to the season, currently sitting at the top of the La Liga table with a perfect record of 21 points from their opening matches. The Catalan giants have also carried their domestic momentum onto the European stage, securing a victory in their opening UEFA Champions League fixture against Feyenoord.
Looking ahead, Flick's side will prepare to welcome Getafe to the Camp Nou on Saturday before turning their focus to a trip away to face Galatasaray in the Champions League on Tuesday.
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