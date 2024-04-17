'He killed the tie' - Xavi brands referee a 'disaster' after Barcelona's Champions League defeat to PSG with Blaugrana boss seeing red for furiously kicking camera cushion
Xavi branded the referee a "disaster" after Barcelona's Champions League quarter-final loss to PSG, after Ronald Araujo's "unnecessary expulsion".
- Barca succumbed to PSG despite leading in the quarter-final
- Araujo's red card changed the complexion of the match
- Xavi furious with several refereeing decisions