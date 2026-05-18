Calum McFarlane reveals Xabi Alonso text after FA Cup final loss with Chelsea dressing room 'excited' to welcome new manager

The news that Alonso has agreed to a four-year contract at Chelsea broke in the wake of their 1-0 loss to Manchester City in the FA Cup final at Wembley. While Alonso will not officially take the reins until July, interim boss McFarlane has already initiated contact with the Spaniard.

McFarlane addressed the media ahead of Tuesday’s London derby against Tottenham. When asked about Alonso, he explained: "I haven't [spoken with him] yet, but he sent me a text message on Sunday. “I'll keep that private, but mainly just around the final. I've had a brief conversation with him via text message."