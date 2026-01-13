Xabi Alonso speaks out after Real Madrid dismissal as he makes feelings on players clear in emotional statement

One of the most scrutinised aspects of any managerial departure at Real Madrid is the relationship between the head coach and the star-studded dressing room. Rumours of unrest swirled around the capital club, particularly due to his relationship with Vinicius Junior. The Brazilian winger was occasionally dropped to the bench and his angry reaction at being substituted in the previous game against Barcelona - a Madrid win in La Liga - sparked claims of an imminent separation. On Sunday evening, star forward Kylian Mbappe appeared to stop his team-mates from giving Barcelona a guard of honour before they collected their Super Cup prize, despite Alonso's apparent orders to go through with the traditional pleasantries, which is said to have been the final straw regarding his tenure.

Nevertheless, he praised the team in his farewell message on Instagram a day after his exit.

"This professional stage concludes, and it has not turned out as we would have liked. Coaching Real Madrid has been an honour and a responsibility," Alonso wrote. "I thank the club, the players and above all the fans and Madrid fans for their trust and support. I leave with respect, gratitude, and pride that I did my best."

Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!