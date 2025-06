Federico Valverde earned high praise from Xabi Alonso, who compares the Real Madrid star to Steven Gerrard after a standout Club World Cup display.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Valverde compared to Gerrard by Alonso

Uruguay star scored in 3-1 victory

Madrid coach says he can 'play anywhere' Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱