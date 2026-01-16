No Xabi Alonso, no problem! Real Madrid to restart Vinicius Jr contract talks after sacking unpopular manager

Vinicius’ current terms are due to run until 2027. Real are understandably reluctant to see a prized asset - one that figured prominently in Ballon d’Or debates across 2024 - head into the final 12 months of his deal.

There is no chance of him leaving the Spanish capital as a free agent, with a big-money sale set to be sanctioned if no fresh terms can be thrashed out. The 25-year-old winger continues to attract plenty of interest from the Saudi Pro League.

Offers are said to have been tabled from the Middle East, with some of those reportedly worth €1 billion (£867m/$1.2bn) over the course of a long-term contract. Such figures are impossible to ignore and will forever turn heads.