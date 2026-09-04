Xabi Alonso identifies 'perfect' Enzo Fernandez replacement as Chelsea plot €100m January swoop for surprise Atletico Madrid star

Chelsea are wasting no time in their efforts to rebuild a midfield that was significantly altered during the final moments of the summer transfer window. After seeing Fernandez depart for Manchester City for a record-breaking fee and failing in a late pursuit of Monaco’s Lamine Camara, the Blues have turned their attention to La Liga.

According to Fichajes, The west London club is preparing a massive €100 million (£85.6m) offer to tempt Atletico Madrid's Pablo Barrios to Stamford Bridge in the new year. Alonso is said to be a huge admirer of the 23-year-old, believing he possesses the unique blend of technical quality and tactical intelligence required to thrive in the Premier League.



