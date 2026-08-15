'Emotional' start! Xabi Alonso delighted with Stamford Bridge welcome as Morgan Rogers scores on debut in Chelsea win

The former Bayer Leverkusen and Real Madrid manager was given a warm reception by the Chelsea faithful as he took charge of his first game in West London. After a summer of transition, Alonso was quick to praise the supporters for the atmosphere they created during the win over the Spanish visitors.

Reflecting on the experience, Alonso said: 'It was emotional to feel my first time in the new home. A great reception from the supporters to the team and to the new staff, myself as well, so delighted. We want to create good connections and have that support. We want to give them good football so they will give us energy, and we connect. To have a good atmosphere here in the stadium will be a massive boost for the team.'