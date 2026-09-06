AFP
Xabi's top gun! Alonso reveals Morgan Rogers was Blues' number one target before Arsenal showdown
High-stakes London derby awaits
Chelsea head to the Emirates Stadium to face London rivals Arsenal on matchday three of the Premier League campaign. Both sides enter the fixture with 100 per cent records after securing two consecutive victories to begin the season.
Mikel Arteta's hosts have kept back-to-back clean sheets, while Chelsea look to make a major statement under new head coach Xabi Alonso.
The short trip across London offers Alonso's reshaped squad an early opportunity to test their title credentials against established opposition.
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Rogers identified as priority target
Addressing the media ahead of the match, Alonso highlighted summer recruit Morgan Rogers as the central figure in Chelsea's pre-season squad planning. The Spaniard praised the attacker's immediate impact on the pitch and his rapid integration with team-mates.
"He was the number one target for us," Alonso stated. "Talking about squad planning, taking big decisions, for sure, Morgan was a big one as we get a player of his stature in the present and for the future."
"Right now, he has had a great impact and his chemistry with the whole team is great, and the chemistry with his strike partners is fantastic," he added.
Long-term cornerstone for Chelsea
Alonso emphasized that Rogers brings a unique skillset capable of anchoring the Blues' forward line for the foreseeable future. The manager noted that seeing the player settle in quickly provides great encouragement for the club's trajectory.
The summer transfer window saw Chelsea add quality and experience to the group following Alonso's appointment.
"He will be a key player for the next six, seven years," Alonso noted. "That's happening in such a short time. It gives us a lot of hope for the future – and he looks really happy as well, which is important."
- AFP
Battle for top spot
With both teams aiming to protect their flawless start to the season, Sunday's encounter promises intense competition in north London.
Arsenal look to preserve their perfect defensive record at home, while Chelsea seek to maintain their attacking momentum under Alonso's guidance.
A victory at the Emirates Stadium would send a clear message regarding Chelsea's ambitions under their new management as the Premier League campaign develops.
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