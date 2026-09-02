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Mohamed Saeed

Xabi Alonso says NO! Chelsea boss blocks £21m star’s deadline-day loan exit as he plans first-team role for Emmanuel Emegha

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Xabi Alonso has taken a firm stand regarding the future of Emanuel Emegha, blocking a potential loan departure for the Chelsea striker during the final stages of the summer transfer window. Despite significant interest from across Europe, the Spanish manager has made it clear that the young forward remains a vital part of his plans for the 2026-27 campaign.

  • Alonso shuts the door on Emegha departure

    In a move that signals a clear intent for his attacking rotation this season, Chelsea head coach has stepped in to prevent Emegha from leaving Stamford Bridge. According to Voetbal International, the 23-year-old striker, who joined the Blues in a £21m deal last summer, was the subject of intense speculation as the transfer deadline approached, with several clubs across the continent monitoring his availability for a temporary switch.

    However, Alonso has deemed any exit for the Netherlands international as "out of the question" as he looks to solidify his options in the final third following a summer of significant upheaval in the squad's striking department.

    The decision to keep Emegha in West London comes at a time when Chelsea have been aggressively reshaping their frontline. The club "cleaned house" up front during the current window, sanctioning the high-profile sales of Liam Delap and Nicolas Jackson. The duo joined Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa respectively in deals totaling a combined £115m, leaving Alonso with a leaner, more refined group of attacking options.

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    Injury woes and pre-season promise

    Emegha's journey at Chelsea has been far from straightforward, primarily due to a series of frustrating fitness setbacks that have hindered his ability to find a consistent rhythm.

    During the recent pre-season, the Dutchman showed glimpses of the talent that prompted Chelsea to invest £21m in his services, finding the back of the net in friendly fixtures against Crawley Town and Bromley. Unfortunately, a hamstring injury struck at the worst possible time, ruling him out of the club's high-profile pre-season tour of Australia and Asia.

    Despite these early omissions, there are positive signs regarding his recovery and standing within the group. He was fit enough to take a place on the substitutes' bench during Chelsea's recent Carabao Cup victory over Luton Town, a game in which Welbeck proved his worth with a clinical finish.

  • A long road to full fitness

    The medical staff at Cobham have been working closely with Emegha to address the muscle issues that plagued his previous campaign. Last season was particularly difficult for the striker; he missed a total of nine games due to a persistent hamstring problem before a more serious muscle tear sidelined him for a staggering four months between December and April. In total, he was unavailable for 20 matches during that stretch. His luck did not improve upon his return, as a dead leg forced him to miss the final four games of the season.

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  • Xabi AlonsoGetty Images

    Alonso bets on Emegha

    By blocking a loan move to clubs in Italy and Turkey, Alonso is effectively betting on Emegha's recovery and development under his direct supervision. Voetbal International reports that the manager's stance is a direct indicator of the role Emegha will play in the coming months.

    With Chelsea competing on multiple fronts, including domestic cups and European competition, the necessity for a deep squad is paramount. Alonso’s refusal to sanction a move suggests that he expects the former Strasbourg man to be ready for first-team opportunities sooner rather than later, providing a different tactical dimension to the Joao Pedro-led attack that has started the season.

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