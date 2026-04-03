‘Like when WWE comes into town’ - Has Lionel Messi fever peaked in MLS? Questions asked of Inter Miami superstar & GOAT roadshow

Messi has helped to attract other household names to MLS, including the likes of Heung-min Son and Thomas Muller, with the promise of more to come. He is working on the most lucrative contract in American soccer.

It has been claimed that MLS should look to relax salary cap rules at some point, allowing more money to be invested in marquee signings, but Keller is not convinced that would be the way to go - as overspending would become an obvious threat.

Keller added on issues that need to be addressed: “What I would do, I wouldn’t necessarily get rid of the cap. The way MLS works now is you have these designated players, you have these targeted allocation players. What that really does, when you get somebody that you’re paying, there’s really no other competition in the squad.

“The problem then is you say, ‘Okay, this guy is making $250,000 and this guy is making $2.5 million, and there’s no way in the cap to reward the guy that is making $250,000 when he beats out the guy making $2.5 million. I just can’t let the guy beat him out, because I’ll look [foolish] to my owner if I’m not playing the guy I’m paying 10 times the salary to.”