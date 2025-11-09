WSL legend Nikita Parris marks 200th league appearance with goal in London City Lionesses' impressive win against Tottenham

London City Lionesses celebrated one of their finest results since joining the top flight, defeating Tottenham Hotspur 4-2 in a lively WSL encounter at the Copper Jax Community Stadium. The Lionesses were relentless in attack and full of confidence throughout the match. Freya Godfrey opened the scoring early in the first half before Cathinka Tandberg equalised for Spurs from the penalty spot.

Parris restored the hosts’ advantage before the break with a precise finish following a well-timed assist from Godfrey. Tottenham hit back again through Eveliina Summanen after the restart, but a disastrous own goal from Amanda Nilden swung momentum firmly back in London City’s favour. Godfrey then completed her brace late on, sealing an impressive three points that move the Lionesses into the top half of the table.

It was a landmark day for Parris, who not only reached a historic personal milestone but also played a vital role in one of London City’s statement wins of the season. The 31-year-old’s goal — her third since joining the club in July — reaffirmed her value as both a match-winner and a leader for a team still finding its feet in the WSL. For Tottenham, however, the defeat marked another missed opportunity to build momentum after an inconsistent run of form.