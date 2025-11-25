WSL giants learn quarter-final & semi-final paths for Women's League Cup as big guns avoid each other in last eight

Though Chelsea would go on to win the domestic treble last season and were unbeaten in the process, the 2024-25 League Cup final in March became Sonia Bompastor’s first trophy in charge of the Blues since taking over from the legendary Emma Hayes.

Bompastor said of the victory over Man City in the final: "We are really happy for sure. You know when you're in a final, it's always the main thing is to win. The game was not easy, but I'm really happy with the win.

"The first trophy in the season, it's always important. I just told my players it's really important that today, we are about to turn the words into actions.

"We worked so hard every day from the beginning of the season and today was huge positivity from the players to perform and win a title.

"I'm really happy with that. I think it's really deserved for all of the work we have been doing.

"City had a good performance, it was a difficult game for us, we knew that. It was important again that we found a way to win. That's what I'm most of proud of."