Suraj Radia

Another big step for the WSL! English top flight agrees record-breaking TV rights deal with Sky Sports & BBC

WSLWomen's football

The WSL has agreed a new broadcasting deal with Sky Sports and the BBC believed to be worth a record £65 million ($84m) across five years.

  • Agreement to have almost every match televised
  • Deal eclipses previous agreement worth £8m
  • Five-year deal also allows players to share highlights
