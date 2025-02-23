Wrexham still writing Hollywood script! Max Cleworth the hero again at Mansfield to keep promotion dreams alive – but Red Dragons pick up another serious injury
Wrexham are still writing a Hollywood script in League One, with Max Cleworth proving to be the hero for them once again in a 2-1 win at Mansfield.
- Parkinson's side battle to away win
- Remain within touching distance of top two
- Bid to book day out at Wembley up next