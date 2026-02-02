Getty
'Scores goals for fun' - Wrexham welcome back striker on deadline day as Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac splash out again in bid to boost promotion push
Wrexham sign Keillor-Dunn
Keillor-Dunn has signed from Barnsley for an undisclosed fee and penned a contract until the end of the 2028-29 season with Phil Parkinson's side. The striker was Barnsley's top scorer this season with 16 goals and will hope to continue his goalscoring form in the Championship with Wrexham. Keillor-Dunn previously played for Wrexham during the 2019/20 season and has been welcomed back by manager Parkinson. He told the club's media: "We’d like to welcome Davis to the Club. He’s a player who’s development we’ve been watching closely over the last 18 months at Barnsley, and we’re looking forward to him joining the squad.”
- Getty Images Sport
'Only one place I wanted to come'
Keillor Dunn has spoken of his joy at returning to Wrexham: "If there’s one club that’s calling, it’s Wrexham you want to go to. When I heard of the interest and spoke to the manager, there was only one place I wanted to come - and that was back here. There was something that made me think in my heart that I would probably come back here. The way the Club is progressing at the minute, there’s no better time to come. Just to get in the building and through the door, I can’t tell you how happy I am.”
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Wrexham told he 'scores goals for fun'
Wayne Jones owner of The Turf pub that was made famous in the 'Welcome to Wrexham' documentary has also welcomed the striker back to the Welsh side. He posted on X: "Welcome (back) to the club DKD. This kid scores goals for fun."
Keillor-Dunn is the second signing of the winter window for Wrexham. Earlier in the day, the club confirmed the arrival of Zak Vyner from Championship promotion rivals Bristol City for an undisclosed fee.
- Getty Images Sport
What comes next?
Wrexham currently sit in sixth place in the Championship and will be hoping they can seal a play-off spot at the end of the season. Parkinson's side return to action on Saturday against Millwall in an intriguing fixture. Millwall are one place and three points better off than Wrexham in the table and lost 2-0 to the Welsh side when the two teams met earlier this season.
Advertisement