Wrexham let down by fumbling goalkeeper Callum Burton in disappointing pre-season loss to Sydney FC as worrying Ollie Rathbone injury compounds misery for Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney

Wrexham
Sydney FC
Sydney FC vs Wrexham
Club Friendlies
Championship
O. Rathbone

Wrexham were beaten 2-1 by Sydney FC in their latest pre-season friendly on Tuesday as Ollie Rathbone limped off with a worrying injury.

  • Wrexham suffer defeat down under
  • Rathbone injured in first half
  • Wrexham continuing Championship preparations
