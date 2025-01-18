Wrexham star James McClean told to make 'public apology' for calling Shrewsbury a 'cesspit full of inbreds' after being pelted with objects during feisty clash
Wrexham star James McClean has been told to make a "public apology" for his brutal attack on Shrewsbury after the clash between the two teams.
- Shrewsbury fans throw objects at McClean
- Wrexham star responds with insult online
- Ex-ref tells him to make "public apology"