Wrexham star James McClean could be set for shock Republic of Ireland return after 'incredible' season for Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's side

GettyJoe MewisWrexham star James McClean could be set for shock Republic of Ireland return after 'incredible' season for Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's sideJames McCleanWrexhamIrelandRepublic of Ireland interim head coach John O'Shea has revealed he's held talks with Wrexham star James McClean.McClean retired from Ireland duty last yearThe 35-year-old helped Wrexham to promotionFormer Wigan man has 104 caps for his country