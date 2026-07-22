Wrexham set to snap up Newcastle director as bid for Premier League promotion steps up

Wrexham are making a major statement of intent in their quest for Premier League football by targeting Newcastle United’s head of recruitment. The ambitious Welsh side, owned by Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac, are expected to finalize the appointment this summer, with Nickson poised to join the club in September. This move highlights Wrexham's desire to modernize their football operations as they continue their meteoric rise through the English football pyramid.

Nickson has spent 15 years at St James' Park and has been credited with some of the most successful transfers in recent Newcastle history. Having played a key role in the record-breaking signing of Miguel Almiron in 2019, he also facilitated the £40 million arrival of Joelinton from Hoffenheim and the acquisition of Bruno Guimaraes from Lyon in 2022. Wrexham believe that bringing in a figure with such high-level experience represents a genuine "next-level" appointment for a club that was playing non-league football just three years ago.