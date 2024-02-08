New signing for Wrexham! Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney dip into their pockets as ex-Liverpool & West Ham ace Brooke Cairns joins women’s side

New signing for Wrexham! Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney dip into their pockets as ex-Liverpool & West Ham ace Brooke Cairns joins women’s sideSoham MukherjeeGetty ImagesWrexhamWomen's footballLeague TwoRyan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney splashed the cash to sign former Liverpool and West Ham ace Brooke Cairns for Wrexham Women.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowCairns signed by Wrexham WomenMidfielder has represented England at youth levelHas plied trade with Liverpool, Everton and West Ham