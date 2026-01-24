GOAL/Getty
Wrexham work their magic! Red Dragons complete remarkable turnaround with two goals in as many minutes to boost play-off hopes
Stunner seals thriller in west London
Harvey Vale opened the scoring against the run of play in the sixth minute, capitalising on the loose ball which had just come crashing off the crossbar after the Welsh side had given the ball away cheaply in defence. Vale’s stunning, athletic left-footed volley flew past Arthur Okonkwo, giving the Welsh side's goalkeeper no chance. And while the visitors made a bright start, it was the hosts who created the best chances in a one-sided first-half, with Amadou Mbengue and Cook both squandering excellent chances to add to their lead as Wrexham failed to register a shot on target in the first 45minutes.
Parkinson’s team drew level in the 54th minute after Doyle's shot crept inside the near post, just moments after Joe Walsh had made a stunning low save. The goal was Doyle’s first for Wrexham this season after making a permanent switch from Manchester City in the summer. Steve Cook’s header looked enough to hand the home side all threel points, but there was pandemonium in the dying moments as Windass brought the sides level and Rathbone popped up in the fifth minute of time added to fire home from fully 25 yards out to send the travelling fans wild and seal a thrilling victory for the Red Dragons.
- Getty Images Sport
The MVP
In the vast majority of matches the MVP award would go to Vale for his stunning volley, which handed the hosts the lead early in the match. The former Chelsea academy player would've allowed himself time to think of his contribution to a winning performance for QPR, but the Wrexham players weren't willing to lie down as the clock ticked past the 90 minute mark. And it was Rathbone's screamer from 25 yards out which sealed the three points, an absolute rocket worthy of winning any match.
The big loser
Rangers' boss Julien Stephane looked delighted with his team's performance, right up until the dying seconds, but will leave Loftus Road agonising over how his team squandered their lead in such a calamitous fashion. Not a hammer-blow to the west Londoners’ play-off hopes, but these could be three very vital points when the season is wrapped up in May.
- Getty Images Sport
Match rating (out of five): ⭐⭐⭐⭐
Advertisement