Wrexham top the group! Red Dragons advance to EFL Trophy knockouts in first place despite 3-1 penalty shootout loss at League Two leaders Port Vale
Wrexham are into the EFL Trophy knockouts as group leaders despite a 3-1 penalty shootout loss after a 1-1 draw at League Two leaders Port Vale.
- Cleworth handed Wrexham lead in 1-1 draw
- Conceded late which led to penalty shootout
- Forde, Revan and Rathbone were denied by Amos