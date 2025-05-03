Wrexham end on a high! Red Dragons overcome promotion hangover to finish League One season with a win as Elliot Lee and Ryan Longman shine & Paul Mullin is left out yet again Wrexham Lincoln City vs Wrexham Lincoln City League One

Wrexham ended the season with a 10-game winning streak as the Red Dragons beat Lincoln City 2-0 in the last League One game of the 2024-25 campaign.