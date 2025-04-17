Wrexham in the Premier League?! Ryan Reynolds & Co backed to earn spot in top flight alongside Tom Brady's Birmingham if Red Dragons can gain promotion from League One
Former Premier League star Shane Long has backed League One sides Wrexham and Birmingham City have been backed to reach the English top-flight.
- Wrexham and Birmingham backed for PL
- Long believes they could play in top-flight
- Warns them about the Championship