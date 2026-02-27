Wrexham told reaching the Premier League after four straight promotions would be one of greatest achievements in British football history

A standing in the National League was inherited when two A-list actors completed a shock takeover in 2021. Five years later and Wrexham are knocking on a door that leads into the top-flight. History has already been made when bouncing up the EFL ladder.

Big money has been invested while taking aim at an ultimate target, with transfer records being smashed in each passing window. Phil Parkinson is now working with a squad that believes it can clamber out of the Championship - with Premier League pedigree being added to the ranks.

The Red Dragons are currently sat among the play-off places and may yet secure tickets to that particular lottery. A truly remarkable rise to prominence - which has all been caught on camera for the ‘Welcome to Wrexham’ documentary series - will be completed if the Promised Land can be reached.