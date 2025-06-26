Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson reveals what he told Paul Mullin in crucial chat before club legend departed Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's side P. Mullin P. Parkinson Wrexham League One Wigan

Paul Mullin’s loan move to Wigan Athletic has been endorsed by Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson, who believes the switch represents a timely opportunity for the forward to rejuvenate his sinking playing career. The 30-year-old departed the Welsh club to join the Latics on a season-long loan after an underwhelming season at The Racecourse Ground.