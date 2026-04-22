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Wrexham move back into Championship playoff spots with hard-fought win over Oxford to keep Ryan Reynolds & Rob Mac's Premier League dream 'alive'
Windass deliver the goods at Oxford
Windass continued his sensational run of form by scoring the decisive goal five minutes before the interval at the Kassam Stadium. The strike was Windass’ fifth goal in just six games, underlining his importance to Phil Parkinson’s side as they enter the most critical stretch of the season. While the visitors were patient in possession, they struck at the perfect time to leave Oxford, who are currently battling against the threat of relegation, with a mountain to climb. With this victory, Wrexham move ahead of Hull City into sixth place. Hull’s 2-2 draw against Leicester City opened the door for the Red Dragons, who took full advantage of the slip-up. Both sides now sit level on 70 points, but Wrexham hold the advantage with a goal difference that is superior by two.
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Parkinson hails 'good statement' after 70-point haul
Parkinson was full of praise for his squad after Wrexham reached the 70-point mark in their first season back in the second tier. He emphasized that the club's ultimate ambition under co-owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac remains within reach, noting that the spirit within the dressing room is at an all-time high as they chase the top flight.
"The [Premier League] dream is still alive and we feel we're in a good place," Parkinson said. "Nothing more we can do than win and we just concentrated on making right decisions from the bench and getting another three points. To get 70 points is a good statement in our first season in the Championship and now we want more. It was important we did our job, and we did that to a man."
Defensive resilience secures vital three points
Despite their first-half control, Wrexham were forced to dig deep during the closing stages as Oxford threw everything at them. The home side utilized long throws and set pieces in a desperate attempt to find an equaliser, but Parkinson's men held firm under intense pressure to secure the clean sheet.
"We showed two sides to our game," Parkinson added. "First half we had really good control in the game, we were patient and took care of the ball. The moment came and we had chances second half, but we knew Oxford would throw caution to the wind. They're fighting for their lives. Long throws, set pieces, and we defended as a team. Everyone did their job."
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The final two matches are decisive
The result sets up a grandstand finish to the campaign. Wrexham’s path to the playoffs and a potential Wembley appearance will be determined by their final two fixtures against league champions Coventry City and fifth-placed Middlesbrough. The clash against Middlesbrough, who currently sit three points clear of Wrexham, could prove decisive, as both teams are also in the hunt for a place in the play-offs.