Wrexham make a statement! Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney ward off Championship transfer interest as Ryan Barnett signs new contract
Ryan Barnett signs new Wrexham deal amid interest from Stoke City and Preston, as the Hollywood owned club aim to keep hold of their best players.
- Barnett signs deal until 2027
- The contract includes an option for 12 additional months
- Deal signed amid interest from Stoke, Preston and Rangers.