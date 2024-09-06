From Stockport to Real Madrid! Wrexham's League One rivals see assistant coach poached by Carlo Ancelotti

Getty Images SportAditya GokhaleFrom Stockport to Real Madrid! Wrexham's League One rivals see assistant coach poached by Carlo AncelottiReal MadridStockport CountyWrexhamLaLigaLeague OneStockport County are set to lose their assistant coach Andy Mangan as the 38-year-old is set to join Carlo Ancelotti's coaching team at Real Madrid.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowStockport's Andy Mangan set to join Real MadridUnderwent coaching courses with Davide AncelottiCarlo Ancelotti wants coach with English experience Article continues below