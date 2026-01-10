Getty Images Entertainment
'Incredible' - Wrexham co-owner Rob Mac left in awe by Red Dragons players after stunning FA Cup triumph over Premier League Nottingham Forest
Wrexham stun weakened Forest
Wrexham raced into a 2-0 lead at home against Sean Dyche’s side with goals from Liberato Cacace and Oliver Rathbone giving the Red Dragons a significant advantage heading into the break. The rotated Forest side had been unable to stem the attacking threat of the Welsh side who took full advantage of a sloppy opposition.
Forest are 17th in the Premier League and have been suffering a difficult season. Their struggles were exposed by Phil Parkinson’s side who looked almost through to the next round when the respective sides went into the dressing room.
Dyche soon made a raft of changes and Igor Jesus scored to grab a goal back for the Europa League side, but were hit back soon after by Dominic Hyam with just 16 minutes to play. An inspired Callum Hudson-Odoi soon flipped the game on its head, scoring two goals and taking the game to extra-time.
After no goals were scored in extra-time, the Red Dragons had to trust in goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo to ensure their 120 minutes of hard work against a superior opposition did not go to waste. The former Arsenal keeper duly obliged, saving spot kicks from Jesus and Omari Hutchinson to send Wrexham through 4-3 on penalties.
Hollywood stars go mad
Posting on social media after the game, Rob Mac was full of praise for his Wrexham stars. On his Instagram story, the actor said: “Over two hours nonstop. You guys are incredible.”
His co-owner Ryan Reynolds was at the game and cheered on the Red Dragons to an unlikely victory at the Racecourse Ground.
Parkinson delighted to claim victory
Parkinson echoed the sentiment. “It was another crazy game. I was pleased how we played against a really good side, and they made changes at half time as well,” he said to TNT Sports, via BBC Sport. “They were always going to have periods in the game but I thought throughout the game we looked dangerous, got the goals and it looked like we were comfortable.”
On Hudson-Odoi’s late equaliser, Parkinson said that it “deflated us, and the crowd as well, because you got the feeling after that 'that was our big chance'.
“And the first ten minutes of extra time we were almost trying to gain an acceptance of that. Then we got better at the back end of the first period and in the second period we did well, and the penalties were great.
“It's a big night for the club, it really is. I'm just pleased for this group of players to write their bit of history in the FA Cup.”
Dyche fumes at Forest performance
The two managers could not have cut more contrasting figures, with Dyche lamenting his team’s performance in north Wales. Forest were second best throughout the opening exchanges and Dyche scrutinised the displays of a number of his starting line-up – many of whom he claimed had been asking why they had not received more game time.
“It's one of those isn't it? They all knock on your door and say: 'Why aren't I playing?' Well, the evidence is quite honestly there. For some, not for all. That's what football is,” he said. “You've got to train right all the time and you've got to prepare right because when your day comes you've got to be ready. Too many were not ready in the first half.”
It marks a disappointing end to a positive week for Dyche, who would have hoped to build on their win over relegation rivals West Ham on Monday. The club remain just one spot above the relegation zone, but have opened up a seven-point advantage over the Hammers, who look destined for relegation to the Championship, in 18th.
