Wrexham plotting big-money January swoop for experienced Championship striker to boost Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney’s promotion push

Getty/GOALSoham MukherjeeWrexham plotting big-money January swoop for experienced Championship striker to boost Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney’s promotion pushWrexhamChampionshipLeague OneWrexham could reportedly bring in an experienced Championship striker in the winter transfer window to boost their promotion push.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowWrexham tipped to spend big in JanuaryLooking for a proven goalscorer to reinforce attackWant to secure Championship promotion at all costsFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱