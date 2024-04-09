Cristiano Ronaldo Al-Nassr 2023-24Getty
'Wrestlemania XL is not over yet!' - Al-Hilal rub salt in Cristiano Ronaldo's wounds with savage social media post after Al-Nassr star's red card in Saudi Super Cup semi-final

Al-Hilal rubbed salt in Cristiano Ronaldo's wounds on social media after the Al-Nassr star's red card in their Saudi Super Cup semi-final clash.

  • Ronaldo was sent off for elbowing Al-Hilal player
  • Could potentially face an extended ban
  • Al-Hilal put out a video compilation mocking CR7

