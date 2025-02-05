'Wow, it's just awful' - Man Utd ripped to shreds by former double-winning defender who gives bleak 'big, long trail of misery' summary of Red Devils' plight
Manchester United are enduring a “long trail of misery”, says Paul Parker, with the former defender admitting that life at Old Trafford is “awful”.
- Red Devils struggling for consistency
- Has been the case for more than a decade
- Loyal fan base is beginning to get 'bored'