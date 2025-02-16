'Wouldn't see these tactics in under-9s!' - Gary Neville tears into Ruben Amorim's 'awful' Man Utd set-up with Bruno Fernandes & Casemiro 'breaking all the rules in football' during Tottenham clash
Former Manchester United star Gary Neville lambasted Ruben Amorim's tactics after his side conceded an early goal against Tottenham.
- Neville slammed Amorim for poor tactics
- Maddison handed Spurs an early lead
- Casemiro & Fernandes were often found out of position