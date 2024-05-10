BROUGHT TO YOU BY
Worry for England? Jude Bellingham update as 22-goal Real Madrid star plays through painkilling injections

Carlo Ancelotti has sought to ease concerns regarding Jude Bellingham playing through painkilling injections at Real Madrid.

  • Shoulder problem picked up in November
  • Takes plenty of full-blooded challenges
  • Blancos able to rotate after title triumph
