'He's worried about his record!' - Gary Lineker aims playful dig at Alan Shearer over Match Of The Day absence with claim he's concerned about Erling Haaland's new contract
Gary Lineker has aimed a playful "worried about his record" dig at Alan Shearer after seeing Erling Haaland sign a new contract at Manchester City.
- Haaland signed 10-year deal at City
- Promise of many more goals to come
- Shearer's 260-goal record under threat