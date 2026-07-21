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World Cup superlatives: Who was the best player of the tournament? Who was the biggest disappointment?

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From Messi's brilliance to the American infatuation with Erling Haaland, GOAL looks at some of the best and worst of the 2026 World Cup

Now that this is all over, we can sum it up in far too few words. There have been plenty of World Cup think pieces. Yes, we're responsible for a fair few of them. But what if you had to distill the whole tournament down?

That's right, it's time for some awards. And we're talking about a bit of everything here. Yes, it's time for player of the tournament shouts. But it's also about celebrating the Americanness of it all, pointing out the world-class goals and acknowledging the teams that simply did not make the grade.

GOAL presents its World Cup 2026 superlatives, from the sublime to the hilarious to the absolutely dismal...

  • messi(C)Getty Images

    Best Player: Lionel Messi

    With all due respect to actual Golden Ball winner Rodri, who had a wonderful tournament, there is only one real winner here. Messi was magnificent throughout, and even if Spain kept him quiet in the final, putting up eight goals and four assists in eight matches is pretty ridiculous, especially at 39 years old. Doing it for a middling Argentina side is even more impressive.

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  • Haaland RaccoonGetty

    Funniest moment: The myth of Erling Haaland

    Haaland has always been a funny dude. He is a 6-foot-4 Viking who scores goals for fun, with the mental age of a toddler. There is a real clash between his pure physical footballing powers and the fact that he is a dorky kid. This World Cup, America fell in love with him. From embracing Norway's rowing celebration to selling tinned fish in Times Square, the striker certainly raised his profile in the U.S. Oh yeah, and he returned to his homeland with a taxidermied raccoon (because why not?).

  • Argentina v Cabo Verde: Round Of 32 - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    Best goal: Sidny Lopes Cabral vs. Argentina

    There were some fantastic goals in this tournament. Messi scored about five of them. But the best came from the most unexpected of sources. Peer over the EA Sports FC 26 ratings, and the numbers will tell you that Trabzonspor right back Sidny Lopes Cabral has a shooting rating of 43 out of 100. That certainly didn't seem to be the case when he cut inside his defender and smashed the ball into the top corner to equalize in extra time against Argentina. Bonus points for running into the stands and hugging his presumed girlfriend.

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  • Florian WirtzGetty

    Most disappointing team: Germany

    The Germans were always a little bit on the outside looking in when it came to favorites for the World Cup. They are world-class at some positions but badly lacking at others. A poor season from presumptive star Florian Wirtz, combined with Jamal Musiala just finding his footing after a serious injury, suggested that this might be a tough tournament. But they should have at least made a run to the round of 16. Instead, they were bounced by a not-very-good Paraguay. Word is Jurgen Klopp is about to take over, which makes so, so, so much sense.

  • Spain v Argentina: Final - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    Most American moment: Lamine Yamal shopping at Walmart

    Lamine Yamal's agent deserves a raise. This kid is an immensely talented soccer player, but his profile is a bit mixed. What is a Yamal? He could really do with shedding the whole "next Messi" thing. He has spent the last 12 months simultaneously succeeding and failing in that effort. The successes? Well, there was the weird birthday party and the outspokenness that Messi has never embraced. As for the failures? He keeps breaking Messi's records.

    One way to separate yourself, then, is to do something really American, such as, say, shopping at Walmart for the bantz.


  • Gianni InfantinoGetty

    Best white shoes: Gianni Infantino

    Everyone needs a signature look. And for better or worse, Infantino's suit with crisp white trainers gets the job done. Fair play.

  • Scotland fans FenwayGetty

    Best fanbase: Scotland

    There are loads of potential picks here. Norway's rowing celebration was brilliant. Cape Verde, Curacao and Haiti made plenty of noise. Argentina fans never stopped singing, even when their team lost in the final. But Scotland's supporters were the best, drinking Boston dry, bringing songs about John McGinn to Fenway Park and giving the World Cup some early life.