Getty
'Can't make World Cup in this state' - Fans claim Neymar is 'done' as viral clip shows Santos star struggling to run & keep ball in play
Injuries have started to catch up with Brazilian icon Neymar
He returned to his roots early in 2025 in a bid to complete that redemption arc. Knee ligament damage was suffered while turning for the Selecao during the autumn of 2023. Neymar spent 12 months on the sidelines recovering from that injury.
There have been flashes of brilliance while enjoying a second stint at Santos, with the mercurial No.10 still a match-winner on his day. There has never been any doubting his ability to bamboozle opponents with a box of tricks.
Fitness issues have, however, been taking their toll. Another operation was undergone in December 2025, forcing more rehabilitation programmes to be worked through. Neymar has returned to action at the age of 34, but is considered by some to be a shadow of the player that joined PSG as part of a record-shattering €222 million (£194m/$262m) transfer package in 2017.
How fans reacted to tired performance from Neymar
Neymar once stood alongside the likes of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo as the best players of his generation, but a humbling fall from grace has been endured. He is no longer able to deliver the energy that once made him so enjoyable to watch.
His latest appearance for Santos against Novorizontino, which saw one route to major silverware in 2026 shut off, further highlighted those physical struggles. At one stage, Neymar chased down a loose ball in painfully slow fashion - failing to keep it in play as a throw-in was awarded.
Reacting to that tired performance, @movingnigerian said: “Neymar is done. I know it's hard for him to accept it but the injuries have taken their toll on his mobility.” On a similar theme, @detunjirasheed added: “He’s finished. Bro should retire, he can’t make the World Cup in this state.”
In a warning to Neymar, @VloneVDoubleG said: “He’s also playing on turf which will only f*ck with his joints really badly especially given his injury record recently and just aging in general.” When firing shots at Neymar’s supposed lack of pace, @gady_sam chimed in with: “Gyokeres is faster than Neymar bro.”
Neymar makes retirement admission
Neymar has conceded that he may be forced to consider hanging up his boots at the end of the calendar year. He told Caze TV recently: “I don’t know what will happen from now on. It could be that December arrives and I want to retire. I’m living year by year. There’s this year, which is very important not only for Santos, but for the Brazilian national team, and for me as well.”
Fellow countryman Kleberson, who won the World Cup in 2002, hopes that Neymar will get to enjoy a last dance on the grandest of sporting stages. He has told GOAL: “I really, really want to see Neymar at the World Cup. In terms of fitness, he is really behind everyone now - because of the injuries, because the last year he hasn’t had a lot of minutes on the field.
“The talent that kid has, as soon as he starts to get a good feel now, gets the good fitness, he can probably help a lot. He will not get into the World Cup at 100 per cent fitness but when the World Cup gets going, especially the way it is now, he can produce well because he is the most talented player that we have in Brazil. Others are at a good level, but nobody can do the stuff this kid can do.
“He needs to get to a good level with fitness, play minutes and stay on the field. When I look at all the Brazilian players, nobody is like him. Okay we can talk about Vini Junior or Raphinha or Estevao, but the things that Neymar can do with a ball, it makes it scary to mark him. Neymar is the closest I have seen to Ronaldinho.”
- Getty Images
Will Neymar earn a spot in Brazil's 2026 World Cup squad?
Carlo Ancelotti has warned that he will not pick Neymar on reputation alone, despite the modern day great being Brazil’s 79-goal all-time leading scorer. There is still time for full match sharpness to be built and a place in World Cup plans to be secured.
Advertisement