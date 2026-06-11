Thomas Tuchel convinced England set for 'amazing' World Cup after emphatic win over Costa Rica

The clinical performance highlighted England's current tactical fluidity, with new Barcelona signing Gordon and Arsenal's Noni Madueke causing endless problems for the Costa Rican defence.

Looking ahead to the immense pressure of the finals, Tuchel added: “It's the World Cup and it's coming. Once the ball is rolling and the games are already there, then we'll feel it…the tension will grow, but it's normally the stuff that I personally enjoy the most, when you feel that you're alive.”