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Planes, trains & automobiles! Ryan Reynolds’ epic trip to Canada’s 2026 World Cup opener was all worth it as Wrexham co-owner reacts to historic atmosphere
Hollywood star witnesses history
Reynolds travelled across North America via multiple modes of transport to attend Canada's opening Group B fixture against Bosnia-Herzegovina at the Toronto Stadium. The co-hosts looked vulnerable early on after conceding a first-half header to Jovo Lukic. However, a dramatic late equaliser from substitute Cyle Larin sent the home crowd into raptures, securing a 1-1 draw and earning the nation its first-ever World Cup finals point.
Reynolds hails electric home crowd
Following the emotional match, the Deadpool & Wolverine actor took to social media to share pictures of his journey and express his immense pride in the national team's resilient performance.
He wrote: "I was not gonna miss this match. Planes, trains, automobiles to get here but completely worth it. Toronto showed up. Canada showed up. One of the greatest atmospheres the sport has seen. So proud of @teamcanada @fifaworldcup @canadasoccer."
Larin breaks tournament curse
The result marked a watershed moment for Canadian football, snapping a painful streak of six consecutive World Cup defeats across the 1986 and 2022 tournaments. Southampton striker Larin proved to be the ultimate super-sub, turning his defender and finding the back of the net just two minutes after stepping onto the pitch. The crucial strike ignited massive celebrations nationwide, delivering Canada's first-ever goal scored on home soil during a World Cup finals.
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Crucial group stage tests loom
Having finally broken their tournament duck, Canada must now build on this momentum as they navigate a highly competitive Group B campaign. The co-hosts are scheduled to face Qatar on June 18 before wrapping up their initial matches against Switzerland six days later. Securing knockout football on home soil will require much sharper defensive concentration during these upcoming fixtures to avoid falling behind early again.