‘Reach world-class Rodri level, easily!’ - Teenage wonderkid Ayyoub Bouaddi likened to Barcelona legend Sergio Busquets on the back of £86m Man City transfer

Bouaddi believes that he is in the best possible place for full potential to be unlocked in his game, telling City’s official website when completing his switch to England: “Manchester City are, for me, the best club in the world. It’s a dream to be here and be able to call myself a City player. I have spent most of my life working hard to become the best player I can be and reach the top of the game.

“I’ve watched City for many years, and I love their style of play. City always try and play quality football. And they have shown they are winners – this club feels like it’s built to win. The squad is world-class and Enzo is a top manager. And I’m really looking forward to playing at the Etihad Stadium, in front of all the fans.

“I have plenty of improving to do. I am only 18. I am happy with the progress I have made so far, but I also know I can improve so much. This is undoubtedly the best place for me to do that. This club demands trophies and I will give everything to make sure we are challenging for every title.”

The Blues’ director of football, Hugo Viana, said of acquiring a future superstar: “Ayyoub’s potential is extremely high - a player equipped with everything a top midfielder needs. At just 18, he already has outstanding football intelligence and that will only improve under the guidance of Enzo.

“We have watched him very, very closely and throughout that process we have become increasingly convinced he is a huge talent who will thrive at City. We are really happy he has joined us and our job now is to ensure we provide him with everything he needs to fulfil his potential.”