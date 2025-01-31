From wonderkid to wonder-unc: Neymar's Santos return can send legendary Brazilian off in blaze of glory and enjoyment after underrated career

The 32-year-old has cut short his stay in Saudi Arabia to secure an emotional reunion back at his boyhood club

Neymar's career wasn't supposed to flitter and fade out at 32 years of age. In perhaps a more just world, he'd still be lighting up the Champions League, have many more major titles to his name for club and country, and would only be gradually entering his twilight years while still as an effective player at the top level.

For one reason or another - be that injuries, ambitions or simply luck - that's not what's happened. Instead, Neymar is heading back to Santos, the club where he announced his future legend, as a free agent. His contract with Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal was this week terminated, ensuring his 17-month spell in Saudi Arabia goes down as one of the worst transfers of all time having made a meagre seven appearances.

A monumental pay cut has been agreed, such is Neymar's desire to head back to his homeland and be at peace again. The last year-and-a-half has been tormented by a complex knee injury and two unceremonious exits, first from Paris Saint-Germain and now Al-Hilal.

The complicated tale of Neymar's career has made him one of this generation's most divisive players; maybe now we can all lower our arms and begin to appreciate his greatness as appropriate.