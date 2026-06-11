Wolves shockingly SACK Rob Edwards just a few days after he secured two big-name signings for Championship promotion hopefuls

In a move that has caught many supporters by surprise, Wolves have parted ways with Edwards just as the club appeared to be building momentum for a promotion charge. The former Middlesbrough boss had only been in the job since last November, but the board decided a change was necessary following the club's failure to maintain their Premier League status.

The timing of the decision is particularly striking given that Wolves had already begun an aggressive recruitment drive for life in the second tier. The club recently announced the marquee signings of veteran full-back Trippier and Jimenez, with the latter returning for a second spell at Molineux to spearhead the attack. Despite these reinforcements, Edwards will not be the man to lead them into the new season.

A statement from Wolves on Thursday stated: "Following a comprehensive review at the conclusion of the season, the club has determined that a change in leadership is necessary as Wolves enters the next stage of its development.

"While the club recognises the significant challenges faced by Edwards and his staff during their tenure, and acknowledges the commitment and professionalism they demonstrated throughout, it ultimately concluded that a different sporting direction would provide the strongest platform for future success."